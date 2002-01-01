Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd has been committed to being a major supplier of quality kinds of carbon steel pipe, stainless steel tube, hollow section, numerous types of piping equipments including Bend, Cap, Coupling, Elbow, Reducer, Stub End, Tee, Olet, Joint, Gasket, etc.As a factory,which specializing in the production, processing and sales of various steel pipes and pipe fittings size enterprises, headquartered in Hunan, the production base is located in Shandong and Tianjin.