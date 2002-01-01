Company Profile
Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd
PMR stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients' business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, PMR's engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.
Contact Information
- Address
- 305 Broadway 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007, United States, USA - Canada Toll Free: 800-961-, New York, NY 10007 227
- Phone
- +1 800-961-0353