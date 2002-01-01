Company Profile
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research is a global market research firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research, and consulting services
At Persistence Market Research (PMR), we are in the business of accelerating your business. As a full-service market research firm, we stand committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to your business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized global research solutions, our engagement models are highly flexible.
At Persistence Market Research (PMR), we are in the business of accelerating your business. As a full-service market research firm, we stand committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to your business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized global research solutions, our engagement models are highly flexible.
Contact Information
- Address
- 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York, New York 10007 227
- Phone
- +1-800-961-0353