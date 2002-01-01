Company Profile

Petra Engineering PLLC

Petra Engineering PLLC logo
Petra is a privately held Energy Services Company with fully capitalized operations through its ownership.By integrating renewable energy, demand-side and supply-side solutions, Petra works with its clients to leverage and optimize alternatives, reduce operating expenses, upgrade and maintain facilities, improve occupancy comfort levels, increase energy reliability and enhance the environment while focusing on the needs of the mid to large energy market.

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 659, Huntersville, NC 28070 227
Phone
704-987-1406

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