Company Profile
Petra Engineering PLLC
Petra is a privately held Energy Services Company with fully capitalized operations through its ownership.By integrating renewable energy, demand-side and supply-side solutions, Petra works with its clients to leverage and optimize alternatives, reduce operating expenses, upgrade and maintain facilities, improve occupancy comfort levels, increase energy reliability and enhance the environment while focusing on the needs of the mid to large energy market.
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 659, Huntersville, NC 28070 227
- Phone
- 704-987-1406
- wmarshall@petraeng.com
- Website
- http://petraeng.com