Company Profile

Pfannenberg

Pfannenberg logo
Pfannenberg, Inc. is recognized as a leading global manufacturer of Thermal Management, Liquid Cooling Solutions and Signaling Technologies. In 1958 we invented the Filterfan®, which continues to be recognized worldwide as a leading product to help manage the temperature in electrical enclosures. Our business philosophy: Protecting People, Machine, and the Environment.

Contact Information

Address
68 Ward Rd., Lancaster, New York 14086 227
Phone
716-685-6866

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