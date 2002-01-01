Company Profile
Pfannenberg
Pfannenberg, Inc. is recognized as a leading global manufacturer of Thermal Management, Liquid Cooling Solutions and Signaling Technologies. In 1958 we invented the Filterfan®, which continues to be recognized worldwide as a leading product to help manage the temperature in electrical enclosures. Our business philosophy: Protecting People, Machine, and the Environment.
Contact Information
- Address
- 68 Ward Rd., Lancaster, New York 14086 227
- Phone
- 716-685-6866
- traviskrizo@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.pfannenbergusa.com/