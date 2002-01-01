Company Profile
Pfeiffer Vacuum
We've been a part of it right from the very beginning - For more than 125 years!
Our quest to supply each and every customer with a perfect vacuum solution is what spurs us on time and time again to top achievements. Our fascination with vacuum and the opportunities it offers for industrial manufacturing processes and research can be seen in all of our activities.
Our quest to supply each and every customer with a perfect vacuum solution is what spurs us on time and time again to top achievements. Our fascination with vacuum and the opportunities it offers for industrial manufacturing processes and research can be seen in all of our activities.
Contact Information
- Address
- 24 Trafalgar Square, Nashua, NH 03063 227
- Phone
- 800-24-8254