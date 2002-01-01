We are the Phi Suea House Project - the world's first 24 hour solar-hydrogen residential development. Our energy system is designed to store solar power in the most effective and ecological way. The energy from the sun is transformed into electricity and any excess power is converted and stored as hydrogen. The only by-products of the system are oxygen and water which means minimal impact on the environment. The Phi Suea House is a microcosm of what we believe to be the future of clean energy.