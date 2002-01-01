Company Profile
Phoenix Canada Oil
Phoenix Oil holds an exclusive worldwide license on a U.S. patent on low cost hydrogen gas generation technology. Exclusivity extends for 20 years beyond the 17-year patent term. The process covers hydrogen generation from common water feedstock by catalytic conversion employing light energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- Suite 5004 (Box 60); 3080 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M4N 3N1 39
- Phone
- 416.368.4440
- phoenix@atlantor.com
- Website
- mailto:phoenix@atlantor.com