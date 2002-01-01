Company Profile
Phoenix Forums
Phoenix Forums is an independent conference producer specialised in the smart grid sector.
Through our regular, rigorous and unbiased process of depth interviews with TSOs, DSOs, power generators, engineering consultancies, and technology innovators, we stay one step ahead of industry developments and provide live event platforms that act as a catalyst for new ideas, new directions, and new approaches to achieving future energy security.
Through our regular, rigorous and unbiased process of depth interviews with TSOs, DSOs, power generators, engineering consultancies, and technology innovators, we stay one step ahead of industry developments and provide live event platforms that act as a catalyst for new ideas, new directions, and new approaches to achieving future energy security.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1 Ballards Lane, London, London N3 1LQ 226
- Phone
- 0208 349 6360
- Website
- http://www.phoenix-forums.com