Phoenix Valley Foot Surgeons offers comprehensive treatment for various foot and ankle conditions. Dr. Richard Jacoby, who is a member of a team of experienced podiatrists at Phoenix Valley Foot Surgeons, provides top quality operative and non-operative foot and ankle treatment. Jacoby has treated at least 2500 with different conditions. At Phoenix Valley Foot Surgeons, patients are presented with a variety of treatments. Each of them is attended to with individualized care. Doctors at Phoenix