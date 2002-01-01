Company Profile

Photon etc.

Photon etc. logo
Photon etc. offers state-of-the-art photonic and optical research instrumentation. Its patented spectral imaging and optical sensing technologies provide solutions for a wide variety of scientific and industrial applications. From material analysis to medical imaging, Photon etc's expertise and spirit of innovation allow the exploration of uncharted territories.

Contact Information

Address
5795 avenue de Gaspe, Montreal, QC H2S 2X3 39
Phone
5143859555

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