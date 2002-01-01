Company Profile
Photon etc.
Photon etc. offers state-of-the-art photonic and optical research instrumentation. Its patented spectral imaging and optical sensing technologies provide solutions for a wide variety of scientific and industrial applications. From material analysis to medical imaging, Photon etc's expertise and spirit of innovation allow the exploration of uncharted territories.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5795 avenue de Gaspe, Montreal, QC H2S 2X3 39
- Phone
- 5143859555
- info@photonetc.com
- Website
- http://www.photonetc.com