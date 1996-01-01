Company Profile
PHOTON
Headquartered in Germany since 1996, we are the most renowned and completely independent solar
magazine publisher dedicated to applying a critical approach to journalism. There is a strict separation
between our editorial teams and advertising department to ensure a journalistic environment free of the influences of public relations. Our independent reporting is exactly what appeals to our readers.
PHOTON Academy organizes seminars and a worldwide pv boot camp workshop series.
magazine publisher dedicated to applying a critical approach to journalism. There is a strict separation
between our editorial teams and advertising department to ensure a journalistic environment free of the influences of public relations. Our independent reporting is exactly what appeals to our readers.
PHOTON Academy organizes seminars and a worldwide pv boot camp workshop series.
Contact Information
- Address
- Jülicher Str. 378, Aachen, NRW 52070 83
- Phone
- +49-241-4003-5355
- subscription@photon.info
- Website
- http://www.photon.info