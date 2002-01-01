Company Profile
Photovoltaic Romania
As a NGO we are actively involved in the development of the local renewable framework, represent the industry interests in front of the authorities and we are active in the dissemination of the information who can help the local PV industry players and shareholders.
By sharing relevant information we aim to be the link between different layers of interests, required for a good development of the photovoltaic sector in Romania.
By sharing relevant information we aim to be the link between different layers of interests, required for a good development of the photovoltaic sector in Romania.
Contact Information
- Address
- str Pietei 33-35, Bucharest, sect 1 7000 178
- Phone
- 0040722577290
- Website
- http://photovoltaicromania.com