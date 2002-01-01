Company Profile
Pier Marketing Ltd
Our core expertise covers PR and Marketing for the renewable sector. Expertise includes; marketing communication strategy, media relations, brand launches and brand building, on and off line PR, promotional PR, sponsorship, media training and consultancy; and we work across a range of business to business and consumer clients.
Contact Information
- Address
- 31 Foxgrove Lane,, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 7JU 226
- Phone
- +44(0)1394 276923
- paula@pier-marketing.com
- Website
- http://www.pier-marketing.com