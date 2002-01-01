Company Profile

Pier Marketing Ltd

Pier Marketing Ltd logo
Our core expertise covers PR and Marketing for the renewable sector. Expertise includes; marketing communication strategy, media relations, brand launches and brand building, on and off line PR, promotional PR, sponsorship, media training and consultancy; and we work across a range of business to business and consumer clients.

Contact Information

Address
31 Foxgrove Lane,, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 7JU 226
Phone
+44(0)1394 276923

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