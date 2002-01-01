Pika Energy develops high-performance, cost-effective small wind turbines and components for the residential market. Pika Energy's T701 Wind Turbine, B801 Charge Controller, and other products are manufactured in the US, and operate on REbus™ DC Microgrid, an intelligent energy networking technology that makes it easy to build flexible, plug-and-play clean energy systems. Pika's mission is to build distributed clean energy systems that give customers reliable energy production with fast payback