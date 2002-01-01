Company Profile

Pika Energy

Pika Energy logo
Pika Energy develops high-performance, cost-effective small wind turbines and components for the residential market. Pika Energy's T701 Wind Turbine, B801 Charge Controller, and other products are manufactured in the US, and operate on REbus™ DC Microgrid, an intelligent energy networking technology that makes it easy to build flexible, plug-and-play clean energy systems. Pika's mission is to build distributed clean energy systems that give customers reliable energy production with fast payback

Contact Information

Address
35 Bradley Dr., Westbrook, ME 04092 227
Phone
207-887-9105

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