Company Profile
Pinghu Haoxin Plastic CO.,Ltd
Pinghu Haoxin Plastic Co., Ltd, founded in may 2009, is a makeup packing company integrating production, processing, developing new products and sales. Company has strong production capacity, owns 20 injection molding machines, 7 semi-automatic and 9 full-automatic bottle blowing machines, 1 ASB-70DPHV4 injection-stretch-blow machine, 1 ASB-12N-6 injection-drawing-blowing machine, 1 Systex WIB-50 injection blow machine,More at http://www.pet-bottle.net/
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 1, Suizhong Road, Dushan'gang Town, Pinghu (314204),Zhejiang ,China(P.R.C)., Jiaxing, Zhejiang 312401 45
- Phone
- 86-18939936678
- shinesenyou@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.pet-bottle.net/