Company Profile
Pinnacle Services Inc.
We have been Chicagoland's choice for electrical construction projects since 1985. Our management team and field electricians have over 30 years of proven electrical, telecommunication, solar and wind experience with numerous local commercial, industrial, institutional and retail customers including area general contractors and developers.
Each one of our clients, from the smallest project to the largest endeavor, receives the same amount of personalized attention and service.
Each one of our clients, from the smallest project to the largest endeavor, receives the same amount of personalized attention and service.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1337 Industrial Dr., Itasca, IL 60143 227
- Phone
- (630) 773-8660
- Website
- http://pinnacleservicesinc.net/