PITT OHIO is an $826 million, green-focused motor carrier and transportation solutions provider. Our pledge to People, Planet, and Purpose shapes our sustainability strategy, connecting our purpose to everything we do - it's what makes PITT OHIO different from any other transportation solutions provider. As our business grows, the miles driven by PITT OHIO trucks also increases. This makes our commitment to renewable energy, fuel efficiency and our planet as a whole more critical than ever.