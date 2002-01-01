Plan House, LLC brings professional home design solutions to projects of all styles and sizes. Owner/Designer Erik Ost, B. Arch., has decades of experience in housing, retail, and other commercial projects. Housing experience includes apartments, mid-rise condominium complexes, homes for subdivisions in Idaho, Colorado, and California, and other private residences. Whether you are a homeowner, builder, or developer you will work with Erik to come up with just the right design solution.