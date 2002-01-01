Company Profile
Plasco Energy Group
Plasco Energy Group Inc. is an innovative technology company based in Ottawa, Canada. Plasco's conversion technology is a sustainable solution that helps communities achieve their landfill diversion and renewable energy goals. Plasco recovers the highest value from post-recycled waste and significantly reduces the negative impact waste has on the environment.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1000 Innovation Drive, Suite 400, Ottawa, Ontario K2K3E7 39
- Phone
- 6135919438
- Website
- http://plascoenergygroup.com