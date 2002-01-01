Company Profile
Plasma Gasification Corp.
Plasma2Energy specializes in providing solutions for alternative energy and fuels. We offer solutions for converting waste to energy, coal power generation, biomass to bio-fuels and environmental remediation. Our patented plasmatron solution uses microwaves to gasify any carbonic matter to produce Syngas and synthetic fuel oil.
Contact Information
- Address
- 135 Paseo Del Prado Suite 27, Edinburg, TX 78539 227
- Phone
- 9566180002
- info@plasma2energy.com