Company Profile

Plasma Gasification Corp.

Plasma Gasification Corp. logo
Plasma2Energy specializes in providing solutions for alternative energy and fuels. We offer solutions for converting waste to energy, coal power generation, biomass to bio-fuels and environmental remediation. Our patented plasmatron solution uses microwaves to gasify any carbonic matter to produce Syngas and synthetic fuel oil.

Contact Information

Address
135 Paseo Del Prado Suite 27, Edinburg, TX 78539 227
Phone
9566180002

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