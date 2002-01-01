Company Profile
Plastic Injection Moulding Company
Injection Moulding company is a leader among mould makers. Our main focus is creating the highest quality products. Injection Moulding company is a china injection mould company. Our company concentrates on mould design and mould manufacture. The main products are Plastic Injection Mould, Injection Moulding and Custom Plastic Moulding.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8135 W. Sunset Boulevard, Los angeles, California 90001 227
- Phone
- 312-8536231
- Website
- http://www.injectionmolding.org/