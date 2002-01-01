Company Profile

Plastic Injection Moulding Company

Plastic Injection Moulding Company logo
Injection Moulding company is a leader among mould makers. Our main focus is creating the highest quality products. Injection Moulding company is a china injection mould company. Our company concentrates on mould design and mould manufacture. The main products are Plastic Injection Mould, Injection Moulding and Custom Plastic Moulding.

Contact Information

Address
8135 W. Sunset Boulevard, Los angeles, California 90001 227
Phone
312-8536231

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