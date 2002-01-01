Company Profile

PlixaLabs

PlixaLabs logo
At PlixaLabs, we specialize in professional embroidery digitizing services designed to convert your logos, artwork, and custom designs into precise, machine-ready embroidery files. Whether you're a clothing brand, promotional company, or independent designer, our expert digitizers ensure that every stitch is clean, consistent, and fabric-compatible.

Contact Information

Address
1250 Welton St, Denver, Colorado 80204 227
Phone
6425654152

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