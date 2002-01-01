Company Profile
PlixaLabs
At PlixaLabs, we specialize in professional embroidery digitizing services designed to convert your logos, artwork, and custom designs into precise, machine-ready embroidery files. Whether you're a clothing brand, promotional company, or independent designer, our expert digitizers ensure that every stitch is clean, consistent, and fabric-compatible.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1250 Welton St, Denver, Colorado 80204 227
- Phone
- 6425654152
- info@plixalabs.com
- Website
- https://plixalabs.com/