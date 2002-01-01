Company Profile

PLMA (A Flexible Load Management Community)

PLMA (A Flexible Load Management Community) logo
PLMA serves the energy industry as the leading association for flexible load management experts, practitioners, and vendors to share best practices, hands-on experiences, technology advances and training, plus leadership and mentorship opportunities, all with a focus on DR, DERs, and managed charging. PLMA encourages interested organizations to join us: flexload.org.

Contact Information

Address
5289 Oakbrook Drive, PO Box 592, Plainfield, IN 46168 227
Phone
404-771-1122

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