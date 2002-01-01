Company Profile
PLMA (A Flexible Load Management Community)
PLMA serves the energy industry as the leading association for flexible load management experts, practitioners, and vendors to share best practices, hands-on experiences, technology advances and training, plus leadership and mentorship opportunities, all with a focus on DR, DERs, and managed charging. PLMA encourages interested organizations to join us: flexload.org.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5289 Oakbrook Drive, PO Box 592, Plainfield, IN 46168 227
- Phone
- 404-771-1122
- jknight@flexload.org
- Website
- http://flexload.org