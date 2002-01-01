Company Profile
Plum Valley Systems LLC
PVS is a new dynamic company ready to provide electronic sub-system, custom design, manufacturing or just consulting services for temperature/environmental control, monitoring and alarm applications. We manufacture standard industrial-grade temperature alarms (shown on website). We can provide very fast turn-around times for prototypes with innovative designs. We have 5 patents, with senior engineering talent together with internet and wireless expertise for custom remote monitoring/control.
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 91, Elmira, OR 97437 227
- Phone
- 541-935-5731
- bob@plumvsys.com
- Website
- http://plumvsys.com