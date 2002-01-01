PLYNEO INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED was established in 2012 year. It is an emerging entity that specializes in automobile lamps, wiring harness ,and other electrical components . As a enterprise of produce automobile electronics, We believe that strict quality control and good quality staff are the basis for best of class products. Following "Quality First and Treat Customers as Supremacy" policy, we provide the best of class products and services to domestic and overseas OEM customers.