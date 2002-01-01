P.O. Box 21

Jeff Bowen keeps pretty busy these days. As the average age of a home in the United States nears 33 years, homeowners are looking to update and renovate. A new wave of renovations may be right around the corner, and getting more ideas about adding a deck to your home is now only a click away.



Deck King recently launched their new website, full of great information about deck remodeling and their business. It also promises complete satisfaction, part of every Deck King project.



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