Company Profile
P.O. Box 370
SaveRxCanada.com the premier Canadian pharmacy intermediary since 2004, continues to deliver prescription drugs savings to consumers. Though its unique network of licensed Canadian pharmacies and International online pharmacies, SaveRxCanada.com connects customers to their choice of dispensing pharmacies.
Contact Information
- Address
- Montreal, Montreal, H3B-3J7 United States 227
- Phone
- 1-866-799-3435
- saverxcananda@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.saverxcanada.com