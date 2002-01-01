Company Profile
Pokcenser Automation Technology Company Limited
Pokcenser is a sensor manufacturer and solution provider for industrial process control automation for 10+ years.The main products are flow meters, level sensors, pressure transmitters, temperature sensors, water analysis instruments, indicator&controller. Clients from different countries are satisfied with our products and competitive price. We are flexible with small quantity order and customization service. OEM & ODM is available. Welcome to contact us for your inquires.
Contact Information
- Address
- Suite 1615, Building 11, Jiayuyinshan, Yinshan Road, Wangcheng, Changsha, Hunan 410219 45
- Phone
- +8618175155326
- info@pokcenser.com
- Website
- https://www.pokcenser.com