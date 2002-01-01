Company Profile
Polar Racking
Through a unique suite of engineering collaboration tools, technical services, and installation support, Polar Racking delivers turnkey PV mounting solutions that are modular, light and quick to install. With a business model based on trust and partnership, Polar Racking's clients know they are getting the most robust, durable, and cost-efficient solution. Polar Racking supports North and South American clients from headquarters in Toronto and New York City.
Contact Information
- Address
- 54 W. 40th Street, New York, NY 10018 227
- Phone
- 4168606722
- info@polarracking.com
- Website
- http://www.polarracking.com