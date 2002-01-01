Company Profile
Policy fest
Policyfest is a cutting edge insur-tech company focussed on using technology to solve real-life consumer problems in the insurance industry. It aims to simplify user experience using human-centered design, offer the right choice of products that are relevant to the consumer and empower them to complete the e-to-e-transactions digitally. Policyfest marries strong domain knowledge with technology to deliver a strong value proposition to the consumer
Contact Information
- Address
- 8-1-299 plot No 12 Veterenary Colony Shaikpet, hyderabad, telangana 500008 101
- Phone
- 9833989439
- Website
- https://www.policyfest.com/