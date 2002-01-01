Company Profile
pollution delete
Next to carbon offsetting we mainly educate/train/consult business crowds on environmental economics and sustainable business opportunities.
These days we are building sector knowledge from consulting Vietnamese apparel manufacturers for Adidas, Timberland, Puma, etc.
These days we are building sector knowledge from consulting Vietnamese apparel manufacturers for Adidas, Timberland, Puma, etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- dullaertweg 12a, gistel, 8470 22
- Phone
- +32 494 311111
- Website
- http://www.pollution-delete.org