Company Profile

pollution delete

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Next to carbon offsetting we mainly educate/train/consult business crowds on environmental economics and sustainable business opportunities.
These days we are building sector knowledge from consulting Vietnamese apparel manufacturers for Adidas, Timberland, Puma, etc.

Contact Information

Address
dullaertweg 12a, gistel, 8470 22
Phone
+32 494 311111

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