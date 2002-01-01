Company Profile

Polycab India Limited

Polycab India Limited logo
Polycab is India's leading manufacturers of cables and wires and allied products such as uPVC conduits and lugs and glands. We have a range of cables and wires for practically every application. More recently Polycab has also launched a wide range of consumer electrical products like Fans, Switches, Switchgear, LED lights and Luminaries, Solar Inverters, and Pumps.

Contact Information

Address
Unit 4, Plot No.105, Halol Vadodara Road, Village Nurpura, Panchmahal, Halol, Gujarat 389350 101
Phone
022-24327074

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