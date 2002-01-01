Company Profile
Polycab India Limited
Polycab is India's leading manufacturers of cables and wires and allied products such as uPVC conduits and lugs and glands. We have a range of cables and wires for practically every application. More recently Polycab has also launched a wide range of consumer electrical products like Fans, Switches, Switchgear, LED lights and Luminaries, Solar Inverters, and Pumps.
Contact Information
- Address
- Unit 4, Plot No.105, Halol Vadodara Road, Village Nurpura, Panchmahal, Halol, Gujarat 389350 101
- Phone
- 022-24327074
- info@polycab.com
- Website
- https://polycab.com/