Company Profile
Polycoat Products
Polycoat Products-A division of American Polymers Corp. has been a leading manufacturer of high performance polyurethane and polyurea coatings.We offer a wide range of cost-effective, custom formulated, decorative, single & plural component, aromatic & aliphatic, low VOCs, roller, squeegee, trowel and slurry applied polyurethane and polyurea waterproof coatings for your harsh environmental and service conditions.
Contact Information
- Address
- 14722 Spring Avenue, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670-5108 227
- Phone
- +1-562-802-8834
- Website
- http://www.polycoatusa.com