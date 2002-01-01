Polycoat Products-A division of American Polymers Corp. has been a leading manufacturer of high performance polyurethane and polyurea coatings.We offer a wide range of cost-effective, custom formulated, decorative, single & plural component, aromatic & aliphatic, low VOCs, roller, squeegee, trowel and slurry applied polyurethane and polyurea waterproof coatings for your harsh environmental and service conditions.