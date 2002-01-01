Company Profile

Polycoat Products

Polycoat Products logo
Polycoat Products-A division of American Polymers Corp. has been a leading manufacturer of high performance polyurethane and polyurea coatings.We offer a wide range of cost-effective, custom formulated, decorative, single & plural component, aromatic & aliphatic, low VOCs, roller, squeegee, trowel and slurry applied polyurethane and polyurea waterproof coatings for your harsh environmental and service conditions.

Contact Information

Address
14722 Spring Avenue, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670-5108 227
Phone
+1-562-802-8834

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