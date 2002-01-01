Company Profile
PolyPak America - Custom Poly Mailers, Heavy Duty
Here comes the Poly Pak America, the only best and world class packaging products provider. We are here to cater all of your packaging needs by delivering our environmental friendly stuff. We are selling our super hot products including heavy duty bags for custom & stock, envelops & poly mailers for stock & custom, security bags, poly films and poly bags.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2939 East Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90023-4277 227
- Phone
- 323.264.2400
- info@polypak.com
- Website
- http://www.polypak.com/