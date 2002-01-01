Company Profile
Pons Technology
Pons Technology provide its clients superior customer service and high-quality drilling work.
One of our target is to promote the access of the renewable energies and offer safe drinking water to every one, and take a part of the UN Millenium Development Goal.
One of our target is to promote the access of the renewable energies and offer safe drinking water to every one, and take a part of the UN Millenium Development Goal.
Contact Information
- Address
- 21/50 rue Japoma, Douala, 38
- Phone
- 00 237 300 83 03
- info@ponstechnology.com
- Website
- http://www.ponstechnology.com