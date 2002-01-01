Company Profile

Pons Technology

Pons Technology logo
Pons Technology provide its clients superior customer service and high-quality drilling work.

One of our target is to promote the access of the renewable energies and offer safe drinking water to every one, and take a part of the UN Millenium Development Goal.

Contact Information

Address
21/50 rue Japoma, Douala, 38
Phone
00 237 300 83 03

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