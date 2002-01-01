Company Profile
Porvair Filtration Group
Porvair Filtration Group is leading innovations in gasification to enable the production of synthetic natural gas (syngas or biogas) with products encompassing a range of high temperature filter elements, pulse jet blowdown systems and cyclones.
Porvair is an international leader in the development and supply of high performance, innovative materials and solutions for applications in filtration and separation.
Porvair is an international leader in the development and supply of high performance, innovative materials and solutions for applications in filtration and separation.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1 Concorde Close, Fareham, Hampshire PO15 5RT 226
- Phone
- +44 1489 864330
- Website
- http://www.porvairfiltration.com