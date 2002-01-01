Company Profile
Post Office Box 133032
Most Americans are feeling frustrated by the daily barrage of rhetoric inflicted upon them about healthcare, corporate greed and religion. This fact, combined with his own feelings of dissatisfaction with government, became the inspiration for Alan Beck, a doctor, to write a totally over-the-top satirical novel written in the tradition of such greats as Carl Hiaasen, Christopher Moore and Jonathon Swift.
Contact Information
- Address
- The Woodlands, TX, 77393 United States 227
- Phone
- 281-324-2180
- giffordhardy@yahoo.com
- Website
- http://www.ascotmedia.com