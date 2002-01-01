Company Profile
Potencio S.P.A.
Potencio S.P.A is a new company with more than 45 years of experience from of its founders.
Every of our team has more than 20 years of experience in business at different fields. We join forces and backgrounds to develop recycling and environmental projects .Our professional track record gives us a wide range of knowledge form private to public sector, including banking, universities, construction, real state, municipalities, water supply, central government and security.
Every of our team has more than 20 years of experience in business at different fields. We join forces and backgrounds to develop recycling and environmental projects .Our professional track record gives us a wide range of knowledge form private to public sector, including banking, universities, construction, real state, municipalities, water supply, central government and security.
Contact Information
- Address
- Zurich 248 apt. 25, Las Condes, Santiago, Region Metropolitana 7750167 44
- Phone
- +56998795160
- potencio@potencio.biz
- Website
- http://www.potencio.biz