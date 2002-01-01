Company Profile
Power Energy Bangladesh
Power Energy Bangladesh is part of a Global Consortium led by New Generation Power International. We develop renewable energy solutions for The People's Republic of Bangladesh. Our mission is to provide optimal delivery of cleaner, more reliable power generation in an efficient way. We intend to be the leader in environmental stewardship, local job creation, climate change mitigation as well as social and ethical responsibility. Our goal is to add over 1,000 MW in Bangladesh by 2020.
Contact Information
- Address
- 831 Frelinghuysen Ave., Newark, NJ 07114 227
- Phone
- +1 908 469 9834
- don@powerenergybd.com
- Website
- http://powerenergybd.com