Company Profile
Power n Sun
Power n Sun is the Marketing and Distribution Company for Power back up, Power quality, Solar Energy Products, and Solar Solutions in Middle East, South and Southeast Asian countries.
We belong to the communities we operate in, and work for their betterment by reducing carbon footprints and making smart power solutions available thought out the day and night, today and tomorrow. We drive trust, transparency, and technology through the value chain we operate in and provide complete system, supplies and solutions.
We belong to the communities we operate in, and work for their betterment by reducing carbon footprints and making smart power solutions available thought out the day and night, today and tomorrow. We drive trust, transparency, and technology through the value chain we operate in and provide complete system, supplies and solutions.
Contact Information
- Address
- Suite 2305, Burlington Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, Dubai 0000 225
- Phone
- 971 4 3686393
- info@powernsun.com
- Website
- https://powernsun.com