Power One Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd

Started in 1992, as a humble UPS provider, PowerOne today is India's Most Favourite Power Service Provider. We cater to all your power needs, from transformers to Solar Power Systems. And of course, the humble UPS. We've been recognised by the Central Government in 2007 for providing Quality Product of the Year in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Category. This along with winning the SD Award for 12 years in a row. We're the pioneers of the power conversion technology par excellence!