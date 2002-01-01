Company Profile

Power Partners Solar

Power Partners Solar logo
Power Partners Solar produces and markets lightweight, attractive, durable solar water heaters for commercial and residential markets. We offer 26 trim colrs and because of the small size of our panels, they look more like a skylight than other panels do. Our collectors have been certified as ENERGY STAR products.

Contact Information

Address
200 Newton Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30607 227
Phone
706-548-3121 Ext. 416

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