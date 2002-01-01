Company Profile
Powerdyne, Inc.
Powerdyne Inc. has developed a Patent Pending Coal Combustion to Steam Energy System that requires 50% less coal to produce the same energy as presently combusted in traditional coal-fired power plants. Powerdyne's process also removes NOx, SOx and other emission impurities by an estimated 99% - well below EPA standards. This combination of marked improvement in efficiency and reduction of contaminants redefines the power industry at a time when redefinition is imperative.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4740 Von Karman Ave #300, Newport Beach, California 92660 227
- Phone
- 949-251-0620
- geoff@usageg.com
- Website
- http://www.powerdyne.com