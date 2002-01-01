Powerdyne Inc. has developed a Patent Pending Coal Combustion to Steam Energy System that requires 50% less coal to produce the same energy as presently combusted in traditional coal-fired power plants. Powerdyne's process also removes NOx, SOx and other emission impurities by an estimated 99% - well below EPA standards. This combination of marked improvement in efficiency and reduction of contaminants redefines the power industry at a time when redefinition is imperative.