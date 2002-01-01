Company Profile
Powerhouse Dynamics
Powerhouse Dynamics (www.powerhousedynamics.com), makers of the eMonitor, provides the first Intelligent Home Energy Management Solution designed to monitor all uses - and sources - of energy in the home, combining energy efficiency and renewable energy. The eMonitor uniquely monitors at the circuit level, providing ongoing analysis, diagnostics and alerts to deliver actionable intelligence at the level of granularity required for effective energy management, money savings and home safety.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1 Bridge Street, Newton, MA 02458 227
- Phone
- 617-340-6582