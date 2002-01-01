Company Profile
PowerMedix.com
The Power Medix is uniquely designed to provide protection from surges, harmonics and other electrical disturbances while helping to reduce your energy demand. This lowers the need for electricity generation and therefore emissions.
The Power Medix protects your entire home from a central location with optional data communication protection.
The Power Medix protects your entire home from a central location with optional data communication protection.
Contact Information
- Website
- http://www.powermedix.com