POWERSTATION 247â„¢ is a distributed energy hardware and software company delivering solar plus storage solutions to behind-the-meter customers to save money and energy with its patent-pending energy storage systems. The plug-and-play product is designed in Germany and manufactured in the U.S. POWERSTATION 247â„¢ is certified, in production, and is shipping to select markets in the U.S. and a growing number of international markets. It is the most powerful behind-the-meter energy storage system curr