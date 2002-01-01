Company Profile
POWERSTATION 247â„¢
POWERSTATION 247â„¢ is a distributed energy hardware and software company delivering solar plus storage solutions to behind-the-meter customers to save money and energy with its patent-pending energy storage systems. The plug-and-play product is designed in Germany and manufactured in the U.S. POWERSTATION 247â„¢ is certified, in production, and is shipping to select markets in the U.S. and a growing number of international markets. It is the most powerful behind-the-meter energy storage system curr
Contact Information
- Address
- 6341 San Ignacio Avenue, San Jose, CA 95119 227
- Phone
- 4083986611
- Website
- http://powerstation247.com