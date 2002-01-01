PowerWind GmbH is a German manufacturer of wind turbines with 850 kW, 900 kW und 2500 kW rated power as well as a provider of product-specific services. The company was founded in 2007 and is financed by the international investor Warburg Pincus. PowerWind is represented in Germany at two locations, Hamburg and Bremerhaven. The 900 kW PowerWind 56 wind turbine has been in series production since 2008. The first 2.5 MW wind turbine of the type PowerWind 90 has been installed by the end of 2010.