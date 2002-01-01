Company Profile
Powin Energy
Powin Energy is a leading designer and developer of safe and scalable battery energy storage solutions, based on its patented Battery Pack Operating System (bp-OS), for utility, microgrid and EV fast-charging applications. Over 100 years of collective energy and engineering experience goes into every Powin Energy battery storage system. Powin Energy's patented bp-OS helps extend the life of batteries by actively and reactively balancing battery functions down to the cell level.
Contact Information
- Address
- 20550 Southwest 115th Avenue, Tualatin, Oregon 97062 227
- Phone
- 503-598-6659
- media@powinenergy.com
- Website
- http://powinenergy.com/