Company Profile

Powin Energy

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Powin Energy is a leading designer and developer of safe and scalable battery energy storage solutions, based on its patented Battery Pack Operating System (bp-OS), for utility, microgrid and EV fast-charging applications. Over 100 years of collective energy and engineering experience goes into every Powin Energy battery storage system. Powin Energy's patented bp-OS helps extend the life of batteries by actively and reactively balancing battery functions down to the cell level.

Contact Information

Address
20550 Southwest 115th Avenue, Tualatin, Oregon 97062 227
Phone
503-598-6659

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