Company Profile
POWR2
POWR2 is a manufacturer of rental-ready, reliable, safe, and emission-free portable power products. POWR2's portable power solutions help businesses run their operations on clean energy and meet their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. Innovative solutions from POWR2 drive profitability and sustainability with cutting-edge technology. POWR2 is headquartered in Bethel, CT with distribution worldwide.
Contact Information
- Address
- 185 Grassy Plain St, Bethel, Connecticut 06801 227
- Phone
- 4753544502
- Website
- https://powr2.com/